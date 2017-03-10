Title

Pennsylvania University Ends Programs in Arizona

By

Scott Jaschik
March 10, 2017
Wilkes University, in Pennsylvania, has announced that it is ending face-to-face programs in Mesa, Arizona, although online programs will continue to be offered, The Arizona Republic reported. Wilkes said interest was stronger for its online than in-person offerings. Mesa had recruited five private colleges to start offering programs in the city, but Wilkes follows Albright College and Westminster College of Missouri in ending programs there.

 

