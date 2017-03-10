Title
Pennsylvania University Ends Programs in Arizona
March 10, 2017
Wilkes University, in Pennsylvania, has announced that it is ending face-to-face programs in Mesa, Arizona, although online programs will continue to be offered, The Arizona Republic reported. Wilkes said interest was stronger for its online than in-person offerings. Mesa had recruited five private colleges to start offering programs in the city, but Wilkes follows Albright College and Westminster College of Missouri in ending programs there.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!