Adler University President Discloses HIV Status

In an essay in Salon, Raymond Crossman (right), president of Adler University, revealed that he is HIV-positive, making him perhaps the first college president to disclose such a status. In the essay Adler compared President Trump's treatment of disadvantaged groups to how President Reagan treated those with HIV and AIDS as the epidemic spread.

"I have lived with HIV for about 30 years, and yet this disclosure is a new one for me to offer in my professional life. I am a university president who has been out as a gay man across my career, but up until now, disclosure about my HIV status has been on a need-to-know basis," Crossman wrote. "Why am I making it public now? Because of the parallels between then and now. In 1985, the president not speaking one particular word caused us injury and death. In 2017, the president speaking many incendiary words is causing injury and death."