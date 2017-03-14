2 Guilty Pleas in Sandusky Scandal

A former athletic director and former vice president of Pennsylvania State University on Monday pleaded guilty to child endangerment in relation to the Jerry Sandusky scandal, The Centre Daily Times reported. The two had been expected to go to trial this month, along with Graham Spanier, the former president of the university, on a series of charges related to failure to report evidence that Sandusky was engaged in the sexual abuse of boys. The charges against Spanier are not affected by the new developments.