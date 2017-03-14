The Best Young Scientists? Immigrant Children

A majority of the most talented young scientists -- measured as finalists in the 2016 Intel Science Talent Search, a competition for high school students called the "Junior Nobel" -- are the children of immigrants, according to an analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy. In the most recent competition, that was true of 83 percent (33 of 40) of finalists. Further, 68 percent (27 of 40) had a parent who came to the United States as an international student.