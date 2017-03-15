Title

New Data on Physician Shortages

By

Scott Jaschik
March 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

The next decade will see a shortage of between 40,800 and 104,900 doctors, according to data released Tuesday by the Association of American Medical Colleges. The variation depends on a variety of factors, including public policy, the rate of physician retirement and the increased use of other health professionals to perform some of the duties of physicians. The analysis is an update of past AAMC reports. The organization has been encouraging the expansion of medical school enrollments to deal with the shortages.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Selfie Shtick
The Future of Science in an Uncertain Era
Don't Just Defend Science,
Mobilize It for the People

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Three Years?
Customizing Mental Health Information and Services for Graduate Students
Reading About Addictive Technology in ‘Irresistible'
Foreign Language Study Should Be Mandatory!
Lessons to Be Learned From Clickbait: #4 Will Blow Your Mind
The University of Michigan Teach-Out Series

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top