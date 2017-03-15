New Data on Physician Shortages

The next decade will see a shortage of between 40,800 and 104,900 doctors, according to data released Tuesday by the Association of American Medical Colleges. The variation depends on a variety of factors, including public policy, the rate of physician retirement and the increased use of other health professionals to perform some of the duties of physicians. The analysis is an update of past AAMC reports. The organization has been encouraging the expansion of medical school enrollments to deal with the shortages.