Snow Days on Campus

Much of the Northeast and some Middle Atlantic and Midwestern states were hit by snow and ice on Tuesday, leading many campuses to close for the day. Here are a few of the scenes from the region as shared on Twitter -- plus some sympathy from a university that is used to plenty of snow.

@insidehighered It's Spring Break @McDanielCollege + #McDaniel is closed today. Here are pics that Campus Safety officers took of campus. pic.twitter.com/3KmmW2rfGP — Cheryl Knauer (@CKisMom) March 14, 2017