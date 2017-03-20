search
Title
Academic Minute: Local Weather and Belief in Climate Change
March 20, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Michael Mann, assistant professor in the department of geography at George Washington University, discusses the difference between climate and weather and how it affects our beliefs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
