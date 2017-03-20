Title

Academic Minute: Local Weather and Belief in Climate Change

By

Doug Lederman
March 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Michael Mann, assistant professor in the department of geography at George Washington University, discusses the difference between climate and weather and how it affects our beliefs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

