How Chuck Berry Lives on … in Space

Scott Jaschik
March 20, 2017
The music of Chuck Berry, the rock pioneer who died Saturday at the age of 90, lives on in space.

The Voyager Interstellar Record Committee, which planned the work of the Voyager spacecraft, placed on it a recording of Berry. Below is a letter sent to him on his 60th birthday, congratulating him on the honor. The original is in the collections of the Library of Congress.

