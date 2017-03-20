Title
Merger Between Assessment Firms Taskstream and Tk20
By
March 20, 2017
Taskstream, a New York City-based company that works with colleges and higher education associations on assessment, accreditation and e-portfolios, this week announced that it is merging with Tk20, an Austin, Tex.-based firm that also provides services related to learning assessment and accreditation.
The new company, Taskstream-Tk20, will be an assessment management platform focused on helping colleges "measure, analyze and report learning data to improve student and institutional outcomes." (Disclosure: Last year Quad Partners invested in Taskstream. Quad is a private equity firm that since 2014 has had a controlling ownership share in Inside Higher Ed.)
