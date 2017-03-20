Title

Merger Between Assessment Firms Taskstream and Tk20

By

Paul Fain
March 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Taskstream, a New York City-based company that works with colleges and higher education associations on assessment, accreditation and e-portfolios, this week announced that it is merging with Tk20, an Austin, Tex.-based firm that also provides services related to learning assessment and accreditation.

The new company, Taskstream-Tk20, will be an assessment management platform focused on helping colleges "measure, analyze and report learning data to improve student and institutional outcomes." (Disclosure: Last year Quad Partners invested in Taskstream. Quad is a private equity firm that since 2014 has had a controlling ownership share in Inside Higher Ed.)

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Scientist Speaks for the Arts and Humanities
Saving Our Heritage
Divisiveness Is Not Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Major Threat to Campus Speech
When Experience Matters
Spring Broke
Adding 'Thinking Machines' to Our AI Library
Strange Bedfellows
Recruitment and the Great Firewall of China

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top