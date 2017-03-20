Questions on For-Profit Official Hired by DeVos

Robert S. Eitel is working as a special assistant for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos while he is on unpaid leave as vice president for regulatory legal services at Bridgepoint Education Inc., The New York Times reported. It is not uncommon for some people with experience in the for-profit sector to take positions in the Education Department, but it is unusual for this to take place while they are on leave. A department spokesman said Eitel would recuse himself from any questions about Bridgepoint.