Title

Questions on For-Profit Official Hired by DeVos

By

Scott Jaschik
March 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Robert S. Eitel is working as a special assistant for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos while he is on unpaid leave as vice president for regulatory legal services at Bridgepoint Education Inc., The New York Times reported. It is not uncommon for some people with experience in the for-profit sector to take positions in the Education Department, but it is unusual for this to take place while they are on leave. A department spokesman said Eitel would recuse himself from any questions about Bridgepoint.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Scientist Speaks for the Arts and Humanities
Saving Our Heritage
Divisiveness Is Not Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Major Threat to Campus Speech
When Experience Matters
Spring Broke
Adding 'Thinking Machines' to Our AI Library
Strange Bedfellows
Recruitment and the Great Firewall of China

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top