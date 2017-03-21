Title

Compilation on Lifelong Learning Through Alternative Credentials

By

Scott Jaschik
March 21, 2017
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Lifelong Learning Through Alternative Credentials." You may download the booklet, free, here. And you may sign up here for a free webinar on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

