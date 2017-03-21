Title

Indian Business Students Look to Canada

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 21, 2017
Increasing numbers of Indian students are looking to study at Canadian business schools rather than in the U.S. and the U.K., The Financial Times reported. The article discusses the impact of the Trump presidency and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union on student choices and preferences. As Inside Higher Ed has reported, many Canadian universities are seeing surges in international applications at a time when some American universities are reporting declines.

