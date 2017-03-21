Report on Role of College Search-and-Review Sites

A new report on students' college searches and social media notes the importance of search-and-review sites, where colleges are included (sometimes based on fees they pay) with information that may or may not reflect what colleges would put in front of prospective students. The report, by Chegg, NRCCUA and Target X, found that 93 percent of students use one of these sites at least once while searching for a college. The ever-growing list of such sites makes it challenging for colleges to keep up and to focus attention, the report says. Students report using these sites to search for information about scholarships and financial aid and for general admissions data. The report notes that, regardless of what college officials think of the sites, nearly 70 percent of students find them useful. The full report is available here.