Tax Millionaires to Pay for Free Public Tuition?

Scott Jaschik
March 21, 2017
Just a week after California legislators unveiled a plan to provide debt-free public higher education, a legislator has proposed a new way to do so. Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman introduced legislation to add a 1 percent tax on household incomes of $1 million or more, The Sacramento Bee reported. Such a tax, she says, would generate $2.2 billion annually, enough to pay for free tuition for public higher education in the state (if combined with existing aid programs). Her proposal may face long odds with tax-skeptical lawmakers, but her plan would give voters the final say, requiring a referendum in the state to put the idea in place.

