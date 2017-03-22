Title

An Encore Presidency at Scranton

Scott Jaschik
March 22, 2017
The University of Scranton on Tuesday announced that the Reverend Scott R. Pilarz (right), who served as president from 2003 to 2011, will return as the next president. Father Pilarz is currently president of Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington.

Perhaps Pilarz is following the trendsetting Gordon Gee -- the current president of West Virginia University spent four years in the position early in his career, and he served two distinct terms as president of Ohio State University.

