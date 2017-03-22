Murray Speaks at Duke; Columbia Talk Tomorrow

Charles Murray (right) , the controversial writer who was shouted down at Middlebury College earlier this month, spoke without interruptions at Duke University Tuesday night, The Chronicle, the student newspaper, reported. Security was reportedly tight.

Tomorrow, he is scheduled to speak at Columbia University. In advance of that visit, faculty members at Columbia and at Barnard College issued a statement affirming his right to speak but also blasting his research. "Although his writings carry the rhetorical patina of science, Murray is largely regarded in academic circles as a rank apologist for racial eugenics and racial inequality in the United States," the statement says. "Murray has every right to publicize his ideas, but we have a duty to object when he does so by assaulting foundational norms of sound scholarship and intellectual integrity."