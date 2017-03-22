Title

Wake Forest Faculty Senate Objects to Koch Funding

By

Scott Jaschik
March 22, 2017
The Faculty Senate at Wake Forest University has called on the administration to stop accepting money from the Koch brothers, conservative political activists and philanthropists, The Winston-Salem Journal reported. The Koch Foundation in 2016 pledged more than $3 million to a Wake Forest institute. Faculty members note controversy over past Koch gifts, which many professors say give the various Koch funds too much influence over academic decisions. The donor agreement for the Wake Forest grant has not been released.

A spokeswoman for the university said, “We remain vigilant against attempts either to limit free expression of our faculty and students or to exert improper outside influence over our curricula and programs. The Senate’s symbolic vote is concerned with the latter principle. As a campus community, we continue to navigate the complexities of simultaneously upholding both in the spirit of our ethical responsibility to discern reason, argument and evidence and engage in frank, civil discussion in pursuit of our shared best interests.”

