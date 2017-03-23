Title
Amid Scandal, President of University in Taiwan to Step Down
March 23, 2017
The president of National Taiwan University, Yang Pan-chyr, said he will resign when his term ends in June following allegations of academic misconduct involving papers he co-wrote, the Taipei Times and Focus Taiwan reported. A university investigatory committee cleared Yang of wrongdoing, but Yang said he would step down from his post to shield the university from further criticism over the incident. Retraction Watch has published an article with background about the case.
