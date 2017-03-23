Title

Phishing Scams Cost Coastal Carolina $1 Million

By

Scott Jaschik
March 23, 2017
Comments
 
 

To separate phishing scams led to the theft of more than $1 million from Coastal Carolina University, The State reported. The thefts happened after individuals claiming to be affiliated with companies with which the university does business requested changes in bank account information. The university has recovered some of the money.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Making Sure Your Board Has the Right Competencies
College Choice: It’s Anybody’s Guess
The Journal of Interrupted Studies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Predatory Men of Academic Creative Writing
Communications in Turbulent Times
Reverse Transfers and Unintended Consequences
Digital Learning, Browsers, and Apps
UVenus Responds: The Current Political Climate
What Are We Fighting For?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top