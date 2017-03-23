search
Title
Phishing Scams Cost Coastal Carolina $1 Million
March 23, 2017
To separate phishing scams led to the theft of more than $1 million from Coastal Carolina University, The State reported. The thefts happened after individuals claiming to be affiliated with companies with which the university does business requested changes in bank account information. The university has recovered some of the money.
