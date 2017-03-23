search
Trump Will Give Commencement Address at Liberty
March 23, 2017
President Trump will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University this year. Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty's president, was a key backer of Trump during last year's campaign. Historically, presidents of the U.S. give three commencement addresses a year: one at a private institution, one at a public institution and one at a service academy.
