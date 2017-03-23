Title

Trump Will Give Commencement Address at Liberty

By

Scott Jaschik
March 23, 2017
Comments
 
 

President Trump will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University this year. Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty's president, was a key backer of Trump during last year's campaign. Historically, presidents of the U.S. give three commencement addresses a year: one at a private institution, one at a public institution and one at a service academy.

