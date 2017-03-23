Title

Uproar Over Anti-Bias Effort at Gustavus Adolphus

By

Scott Jaschik
March 23, 2017
Many students and others at Gustavus Adolphus College were shocked Monday to see posters telling "white Americans" to report anyone who does not have the legal right to be in the United States. "America is a white nation," said the posters. Students quickly posted images of the posters to social media (at right) and also ripped them down.

It turns out that the posters were the work of a student group at the college, the Diversity Leadership Council. The posters were intended to teach about racism and to fight racism, but the council posted a message to Facebook in which it acknowledged that the event didn't go as planned. "We understand that the language in these images may be hurtful -- we apologize to those who were negatively impacted," said that message.

