Title
Cleveland Fed Finds Rising Per-Student Tuition Revenue
By
Per-student tuition revenue increased sharply since the late 1980s at public and private nonprofit colleges and universities, even as state and local funding for the institutions declined, according to a new analysis from a Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland economist.
An economist at the Cleveland Fed, Peter Hinrichs, examined trends in inflation-adjusted revenue per student at four-year colleges and universities in the United States between 1987 and 2013. He found tuition revenue per student rose by $5,700 in that time frame at public institutions, to $9,300. At private universities, tuition revenue per student rose from about $12,000 per student to nearly $20,000 per student.
Hinrichs also found that funding from the federal government rose. Meanwhile, investment returns can be large and volatile, he found.
