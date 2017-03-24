Title

Murray Speaks Without Incident at Columbia

By

Scott Jaschik
March 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

Charles Murray, the controversial social scientist who was shouted down when he tried to speak at Middlebury College recently, spoke without incident Thursday night at Columbia University. A webcast (image at right) of the talk showed him talking without interruption and taking questions from some who appeared critical and others who appeared supportive of his views. He received applause at the end of his prepared remarks and the question period. About 100 people were in the room.

Some at Columbia held a peaceful protest before his talk and posted photographs of their protest to social media.

