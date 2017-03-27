search
3 Vernon Rodeo Team Members Killed by Crash
March 27, 2017
Three students at Vernon College, members of the Texas institution's rodeo team, have died from injuries in a car crash last week, The Times Record News reported. Two were killed initially, and a third died Sunday. The college has created funds to help the families of the students.
