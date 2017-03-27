One Judge Rules in Trump's Favor on Travel Ban

A federal judge in Virginia ruled in favor of President Trump’s travel ban in finding that the president’s past statements about banning the entry of Muslims do not disqualify him from exercising his broad powers on national security and immigration, The Washington Post reported. The decision, though a symbolic victory for the Trump administration, has no immediate practical effect, as federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland have both ruled to block enforcement of the order banning entry into the U.S. for nationals of six Muslim-majority countries. The judges in Hawaii and Maryland both ruled that the plaintiffs proved they were likely to prevail on their claims that the entry ban violates the constitutional prohibition on the official favoring or disfavoring of any religion.