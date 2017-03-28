Title

2 Nazarene Colleges, in Different States, May Merge

By

Scott Jaschik
March 28, 2017
Trevecca Nazarene University, in Nashville, may merge with Eastern Nazarene University, outside Boston, The Tennessean reported. Under a deal reached last week, Trevecca's president, Dan Boone, will lead both institutions for three years while officials consider a possible merger that would maintain the campuses. The hope for a merger is that it would save money by combining some administrative functions. Trevecca enrolls about 3,000 students. Eastern Nazarene enrolls about 1,000 students.

 

