Webster Triumphs in Final Four (of Chess)

Webster University has won its fifth consecutive President’s Cup Collegiate Chess tournament, an event in which the Final Four takes place around the same time many Americans are agonizing over their brackets and favorite teams in a tournament involving shooting a basketball. Webster was followed in the final rankings by Texas Tech University, Saint Louis University and the University of Texas at Dallas. International talent tends to play a key role in collegiate chess. One of the six team members who represented Webster in the final matches is American. The others are from Azerbaijan, India, Russia, Ukraine and Vietnam.