Wofford Goes Test Optional in Admissions

Scott Jaschik
March 28, 2017
Wofford College announced Monday that it will no longer require the SAT or ACT for admissions. Brand Stille, vice president for enrollment, said in a statement that "consistently, a student’s high school GPA has been the best predictor of academic success at Wofford. We are very confident we can continue to make sound admission decisions without standardized test scores."

