Title

Where to Nap? RIT Has a Map

By

Scott Jaschik
March 29, 2017
Comments
 
 

Many students struggle to find someplace to catch up on sleep. Rochester Institute of Technology is helping its students out with the Nap Spot Map, which identifies officially designated napping zones on campus. Students rated napping spots on such factors as comfort levels, surrounding noise, foot traffic and accessibility. RIT officials say many students benefit from naps and may find themselves more productive and creative after some downtime. At right, Kyle Suero, a third-year computer security student from Los Angeles, catches a quick nap between classes.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Humane Studies
Against Student Shaming
In Praise of ‘B’ Journals

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Self-Awareness and Its Discontents
Five Strategies for Building a Great University Brand
3 Things That Board Gamers Know About Learning
Social Media Is No Longer Just an Option
The Post-Interview Conversation
Ready, Fire, Aim?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top