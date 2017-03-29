Where to Nap? RIT Has a Map

Many students struggle to find someplace to catch up on sleep. Rochester Institute of Technology is helping its students out with the Nap Spot Map, which identifies officially designated napping zones on campus. Students rated napping spots on such factors as comfort levels, surrounding noise, foot traffic and accessibility. RIT officials say many students benefit from naps and may find themselves more productive and creative after some downtime. At right, Kyle Suero, a third-year computer security student from Los Angeles, catches a quick nap between classes.