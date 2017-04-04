search
Title
Academic Minute: Parental Involvement and Teacher Perceptions
April 4, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Keith Herman, professor in the College of Education at the University of Missouri, looks at the relationship between teachers and parents and the impact it has on a student. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
