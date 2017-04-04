University at Buffalo Drops 4 Sports Teams

The State University of New York at Buffalo announced Monday that it would eliminate its baseball, men's soccer, men's swimming and diving, and women's crew teams, moves designed to save $2 million. Buffalo officials said cutting the number of sports it offered to 16 from 20 would allow the university to lower the hefty institutional subsidies it provides to athletics while keeping the university in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Sixteen is the fewest number of sports that institutions in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Football Bowl Subdivision are allowed to offer.

Buffalo has significantly ratcheted up its spending on sports, and especially football, in the last decade, as it returned to the highest levels of NCAA competition in football. The university provided a subsidy approaching $25 million (on a total budget of nearly $32 million) in the 2014-15 academic year, according to federal data collected by USA Today.