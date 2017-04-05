search
Title
Academic Minute: Building Hope to Attain Goals
April 5, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, David Ward, associate professor of marriage and family therapy at Pacific Lutheran University, breaks down the components of hope and how individuals can foster their own. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
