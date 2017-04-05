Title
Mississippi Eliminates 'Stacking' of Financial Aid
By
Students in Mississippi will no longer be able to receive multiple types of state grants under new rules approved by lawmakers seeking to close a budget gap.
Mississippi has five grant programs that range from covering full tuition to as little as $250 per semester. Students eligible for more than one grant had been able to receive aid though multiple programs, a practice known as stacking. But such students will now only receive aid from the program awarding the largest amount for which they are eligible, according to The Clarion-Ledger of Jackson, Miss.
The elimination of stacking will affect an estimated 3,400 students. Without changes, officials said, they would have had to cut grant amounts by 3 percent. They also said they would not have had money to award forgivable loans for students in high-need areas like teaching and nursing -- an issue that arose in the 2016-17 academic year, when the state was faced with a $10.4 million gap between demand for financial aid and funding that was available.
Appropriations for the Office of Student Financial Aid were cut by about 3 percent to $37.6 million for the 2018 fiscal year. Officials also said more students in the state are attending college.
