Citing Cuts, Northeastern Illinois Cancels Classes

Northeastern Illinois University is canceling three days of classes in the coming weeks to save money on salaries because of a financial crisis brought on by a state budget standoff that is 22 months and running.

The university is canceling classes on April 11, April 12 and May 1. It already closed during its spring break last month and has put in place furloughs requiring employees to take one day off without pay for each of six weeks. Northeastern Illinois previously resorted to cutting noninstructional positions, eliminating about 300 student jobs on campus and putting in place freezes on hiring and travel. It has also delayed maintenance.

State funding for higher education has been severely curtailed in Illinois as the state has gone nearly two years without a budget. Officials warned additional furloughs will be necessary if more state funding is not made available. The university's interim president, Richard J. Helldobler, issued a statement Wednesday describing the university as being in a state of emergency and worrying its accreditation could be affected.