Title

Key Player for Trump Administration's OCR

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
April 6, 2017
An attorney who supported the women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault -- and attacked the accusers of President Trump -- says she is leaving her private practice to serve in the Department of Education. A statement from her alma mater, Pepperdine School of Law, said she would serve as deputy assistant secretary for civil rights and acting assistant secretary for civil rights.

Becoming the acting assistant secretary would allow Jackson to bypass Senate confirmation. The position would also put her in charge of the office that oversees universities' compliance with Title IX prohibitions on gender discrimination, including their handling of sexual assault complaints. Republicans have said the department went too far under the Obama administration in pushing universities to enforce Title IX and investigate sexual assaults at the expense of the rights of accused students. 

As Buzzfeed News reported, Jackson traveled to presidential debates last year with the Clinton accusers. But as a growing number of women last fall stepped forward to accuse Trump of sexual harassment and sexual assault, she posted on her Facebook account that the women were "fake victims." 

The White House also announced last week that Trump would name Carlos Muñiz, a Florida attorney, to the role of general counsel at the Department of Education. 

