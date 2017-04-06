Title

Tallahassee CC, in Reversal, Keeps Faculty Senate

By

Scott Jaschik
April 6, 2017
Tallahassee Community College's president, Jim Murdaugh, has agreed to reverse a decision he made to disband the Faculty Senate, The Tallahassee Democrat reported. Murdaugh had earlier said that the recent decision of faculty members to unionize made the Faculty Senate irrelevant. But he has agreed to keep the body going, although with some clarity about issues to be handled through collective bargaining and those to be reviewed by the Faculty Senate.

 

