Title

UMass Boston Chancellor Will Step Down

By

Scott Jaschik
April 6, 2017
J. Keith Motley (right), chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Boston, will step down at the end of the academic year, The Boston Globe reported. The announcement that Motley is leaving is in some senses not a surprise: the university system did not renew his contract when it expired in January. Further, the university is facing enrollment declines and a deficit of up to $30 million. But Motley is also seen as having expanded programs and elevated the university's stature. Some black professors say that Motley, who is black, is being scapegoated, and should stay on.

 

