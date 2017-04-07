Title

Oregon Cuts 21 Non-Tenure-Track Instructors

Scott Jaschik
April 7, 2017
The University of Oregon announced Thursday that it is eliminating the positions of 21 non-tenure-track instructors, and 10 staff members, The Register-Guard reported. Most of the cuts are in foreign languages and other humanities programs. Officials said that the cuts would stabilize the budget of the College of Arts and Sciences.

 

 

 

