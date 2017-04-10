Title
Court: Medical Marijuana OK on Arizona Campuses
April 10, 2017
An Arizona appeals court ruling last week overturned a state law that barred medical marijuana on college or university campuses, Capitol Media Services reported. The appeals court noted that the 2010 measure passed by state voters to legalize medical marijuana specified the places -- public schools, school buses and jails -- where the legalization would not apply. Legislators, the appeals court said, lacked the authority to add those places.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!