Details Emerge on Cheerleader-Escort Scandal

Details of the allegations that led Coastal Carolina University to suspend its cheerleading team have emerged. The Sun News obtained a report of a criminal investigation conducted by the university after it received a letter saying that some members of the team were engaged in prostitution. The investigation found "evidence of an escort service" involving team members, as well as evidence that others were working as strippers. A lawyer representing some of the cheerleaders has denounced the reports as false. But the criminal investigative report found that some team members were paid up to $1,500 for each date.

The dates were set up through the website Seeking Arrangement. The site describes itself as a place for "sugar daddies" and young women to make "arrangements" to spend time together. The company's CEO posted to Twitter denouncing the way the cheerleaders have been described as prostitutes.