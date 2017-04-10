Unaccredited College Uses Wake Forest Photograph

Corllins University, which lacks accreditation, was in the news last week when students at a Kansas high school reported that their new principal had master's and doctoral degrees from the institution, despite its lack of recognition. The principal then resigned.

Now Wake Forest University is getting involved, because the first image one sees on the Corllins website is an impressive photograph (above right) of students celebrating a graduation. What the website doesn't indicate is that the photo is of a graduation at Wake Forest, which has nothing to do with Corllins.

Wake Forest officials told The Winston-Salem Journal that the university has asked for the photograph to be removed. Corllins did not respond to a request for comment.