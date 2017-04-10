Title

Unaccredited College Uses Wake Forest Photograph

By

Scott Jaschik
April 10, 2017
Comments
 
 

Corllins University, which lacks accreditation, was in the news last week when students at a Kansas high school reported that their new principal had master's and doctoral degrees from the institution, despite its lack of recognition. The principal then resigned.

Now Wake Forest University is getting involved, because the first image one sees on the Corllins website is an impressive photograph (above right) of students celebrating a graduation. What the website doesn't indicate is that the photo is of a graduation at Wake Forest, which has nothing to do with Corllins.

Wake Forest officials told The Winston-Salem Journal that the university has asked for the photograph to be removed. Corllins did not respond to a request for comment.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Challenging Superficial Solutions
Who Is the “Public” in Higher Education Today?
Applying to College as a Wheelchair User

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The College Contract
Building and Rebuilding
edtech, ed-tech, or ed tech?
Stay Bold: Creative Pursuits While in Graduate School
Reflecting on The World View, 7 Years On
Letter to President Trump

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top