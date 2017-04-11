Title

Academic Minute: Romantic Jealousy in the Digital Age

Doug Lederman
April 11, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Jennifer Bevan, professor in the department of communication studies at Chapman University, discusses whether face-to-face communication is still the norm in these interactions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

