Academics and BYU Investigation Win Pulitzers

Pulitzer Prizes were announced Monday, including the following to academics:

Drama: Lynn Nottage, for Sweat. Nottage is a faculty member at the Yale University School of Drama and the Columbia University School of Arts.

History: Heather Ann Thompson, for Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy (Pantheon). Thompson is a historian at the University of Michigan.

Biography: Hisham Matar, for The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between (Random House). Matar teaches at Barnard College.

Poetry: Tyehimba Jess, for Olio (Wave Books). Jess is a professor at the College of Staten Island of the City University of New York.

General nonfiction: Matthew Desmond, for Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City (Crown). Desmond is the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Social Sciences at Harvard University.

Music: Du Yun, for Angel's Bone. Yun is a faculty member at the State University of New York at Purchase.

In addition, the Salt Lake Tribune's staff won an award for local reporting for "a string of vivid reports revealing the perverse, punitive and cruel treatment given to sexual assault victims at Brigham Young University, one of Utah’s most powerful institutions," according to the Pulitzer Prize board.