Title

Court: Catholic College Subject to State Bias Panel

By

Scott Jaschik
April 11, 2017
A Pennsylvania court has ruled that Chestnut Hill College's status as a Roman Catholic institution does not exempt it from all oversight by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, PennLive reported. The commission has  been investigating a complaint from a former black student at the college that he was a victim of discrimination. The college denies discrimination but also said that the commission should not be reviewing actions by religious institutions. The judge who wrote the opinion in the case noted that the dispute did not involve religious matters. "Were this court to construe the First Amendment as [the] college suggests, any church-related institution's decisions would be immune from suit based on unexplained references to church doctrine."

