Title

DeVos to Meet With Higher Ed Groups Wednesday

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
April 11, 2017
Comments
 
 

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will meet Wednesday with the presidents of four higher ed associations, according to her public schedule. Only one, Molly Corbett Broad of the American Council on Education, represents both public and private institutions.

The others are Shirley Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities; David Warren, president of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities; and Michael Galligan-Stierle, president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.

DeVos in February met with Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, along with 11 presidents of four-year, public universities. She also met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities that month.

