Salem Students Hold Sit-In Over Diversity Issues

Scott Jaschik
April 11, 2017
About 100 students held a sit-in at Salem College for much of Monday, seeking to draw attention to a 10-page list of demands related to diversity and inclusion, The Winston-Salem Journal reported. College officials said that they were willing to meet with the students to discuss their concerns. The students demanded that:

  • All board members, administrators and faculty members be required to undergo at least 16 hours of diversity training a year.
  • The the board reflect the racial composition of the student body.
  • A new system of faculty evaluations be set up to hold faculty members "accountable" for their actions in classes.
  • New health and counseling staff members be hired, reflecting the racial composition of the student body.
  • Transgender students who identify as women be considered for admission. (Salem is a women's college.)

 

 

