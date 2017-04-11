Salem Students Hold Sit-In Over Diversity Issues

About 100 students held a sit-in at Salem College for much of Monday, seeking to draw attention to a 10-page list of demands related to diversity and inclusion, The Winston-Salem Journal reported. College officials said that they were willing to meet with the students to discuss their concerns. The students demanded that:

All board members, administrators and faculty members be required to undergo at least 16 hours of diversity training a year.

The the board reflect the racial composition of the student body.

A new system of faculty evaluations be set up to hold faculty members "accountable" for their actions in classes.

New health and counseling staff members be hired, reflecting the racial composition of the student body.

Transgender students who identify as women be considered for admission. (Salem is a women's college.)