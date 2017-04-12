New College Affordability Website

The Urban Institute has created a new website that attempts to inform students and their families about college affordability. Sandy Baum, a senior fellow at the institute, and other researchers designed the site to better define what affordability actually means. With funding from the Lumina Foundation, the site seeks to map out the full life cycle of student finance, from defining "what is college" to loan repayment after college. It also includes sections on financial aid, covering expenses and student demographics and income levels.

"There is not a yes or no answer to the question of whether college is affordable," the site says. "But the information on this website can increase understanding of how much students in different circumstances pay for different kinds of education and of the resources they can draw on to cover their expenses."