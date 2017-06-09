Title

Guidance on Noting Misconduct on Transcripts

Scott Jaschik
June 9, 2017
A panel of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers has released guidance to its members on how to include disciplinary notations on transcripts of students who are seeking to transfer to other institutions. In a number of cases, advocates for students who have been assaulted have asked why their assailants were permitted to transfer -- despite a record. At the same time, some college officials have expressed concerns about federal privacy protection laws and their impact. The guidance suggests that there are ways to note "serious behavioral misconduct" on transcripts or in letters or other accompanying documents.

