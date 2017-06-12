Chicago Student Library Workers Vote to Unionize

Student workers at the University of Chicago’s library have voted to unionize, according to The Chicago Tribune. The Student Library Employee Union will have roughly 200 members and is to be affiliated with a local Teamsters branch. Students told the Tribune they were seeking higher wages and more stable schedules.

Of the 80 ballots cast, 67 were in favor of unionization and 13 were against. Thirteen ballots were challenged.

In a statement to the Tribune, University of Chicago spokesman Jeremy Manier said the university was reviewing the election’s outcome, “including the fact that only 30 percent of eligible students voted in favor of union representation.”

The move to unionize at the University of Chicago stands out as the student-unionization movement gains more traction at private universities. Last month a group of University of Chicago graduate students -- Graduate Students United -- filed a petition with the regional office of the National Labor Relations Board. There is an overlap of about two dozen of those graduate students and those who would be covered by the Student Library Employee Union.