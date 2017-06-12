France Recruits Climate Scientists

The new French president, Emmanuel Macron, launched a website to recruit American and other international climate scientists called Make Our Planet Great Again in a clear jab at President Trump, France 24 reported. The website, launched in response to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, says that senior researchers who move to France can apply for grants of up to 1.5 million euros (about $1.7 million), while junior researchers can apply for grants of up to €1 million (about $1.1 million). The website invites researchers and Ph.D. candidates to upload a one-page project summary with a CV.